If you need MS Dhoni in World T20 squad, you pick him: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that MS Dhoni's selection for the World T20 tournament should not be on the basis of his performance in the Indian Premier League as he is too big a player to be judged in that manner.

"How do you judge Dhoni? Do you see his IPL form or give him respect and consider the fact that he is one of India's greatest players and captains. The guy has done a lot for Indian cricket," Harbhajan told IANS in an exclusive interview.

"M.S. Dhoni is a big big player. He doesn't need to be told if he is capable or not. So I don't think you need to ponder too much about it. If you think you need Dhoni, and if he is available, you pick him," said Harbhajan, India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Harbhajan also opined that the team management should pick all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the tournament in October in Australia despite his absence from fixtures since last September owing to a back injury. Hardik had recovered for the South Africa series at home earlier last month, but the series was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hardik Pandya has not played after the World Cup. But I can give you in writing that if he is fit and irrespective of whether the IPL takes place or not, when the team will be made he will be in the team because if the team needs to maintain combination, he has to be in the team. You need these kind of players. So some players cannot be judged on IPL form. It is for them who are not proven players," the off-spinner explained.

IPL 2020 has been indefintely postponed by the BCCI until further notice owing to spike in coronavirus cases that has even led to an extension in the lockdown period in India.

