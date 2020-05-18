'He is the best coach I've ever met': Ishant Sharma hails Ricky Ponting

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS/GETTY IMAGES Indian bowler Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Ricky Ponting, calling him 'the best coach' to work with.

Indian bowler Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, going to the extent of calling him 'the best coach' he has ever met. Ishant talked about playing under Ponting in an Instagram live session with the Indian Premier League franchise on Sunday.

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the players have been reflecting on their careers and lives beyond the field through different mediums on social media.

Talking about Ponting, Ishant said that it boosted his confidence to play under the Australian great. Ponting has been Ishant's rival during the former's playing days and the Indian bowler has often troubled the Australian great in Test cricket.

"He's (Ponting) the best coach I've ever met. I was very nervous when I was making a return to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutant walking into the camp the first day, but he gave me a lot of confidence since the first day I arrived at the Delhi Capitals' camp," said Ishant.

"He just told me, ‘You're a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Just don't worry about anything - you're my first choice.' And I think that bit of conversation really helped me," the experienced pacer added.

Speaking of the time when he got the better of the Australian legend, in 2008, Ishant said, "People still talk and ask me about the Perth Test, and the spell I bowled to him. Later that year when Australia visited India too, I was in great form."

"Gary (Kirsten) was our coach then, and he told me that the Australians play only to win, which is why a performance against them, even on home soil, counts a lot, and would help me get noticed. That success I had against them in 2008 is easily one of the highlights of my career."

Ishant was also seen talking about his first season with the Delhi Capitals which saw him pick 13 wickets in as many matches.

"I didn't watch the IPL auction last time but I was overjoyed when I heard I had been picked up by the Delhi Capitals. Apni state, apni state hoti hai. I knew with Ricky as coach and playing for my home city, it was going to be a really nice experience. We all wanted to win the trophy, but we will go again next time we get the chance," said the pacer.

