He is in good shape: India's strength and conditioning coach provides fitness update on Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb on Thursday provided an update on Hardik Pandya's fitness status. He said that the all-rounder, who has spent almost eight months on recovery, is now in good shape.

“Hardik is going well and training hard at the moment. Whenever you’re dealing with a stress-related injury there is a lot that goes into the rehabilitation process,” Webb told Sportstar.

Hardik was sidelined with a back injury last September during the T20I series against South Africa at home and had undergone a surgery a month later. Since then, he hasn't played a single international match.

He later proved his fitness in the DY Patil T20 tournament where he scored two hundreds for Reliance 1 including a 158-run knock.

“Once you start bowling, you modify plans according to how a player responds. You also need to monitor their progress and look for any soreness present. From what I have seen of him in Dharamsala the other month, he looked in good shape and worked hard. Hardik is an important player for us and everyone within the coaching and support staff is supporting him in every way we can,” Webb added.

Hardik was named in India's ODI series in South Africa in March which was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

