He's as dominant as Sehwag and Yuvraj, his flick reminds me of Dravid: Raina on Rishabh Pant

He's as dominant as Sehwag and Yuvraj, his flicks reminds me of Dravid: Raina on Rishabh Pant

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina has jumped into the defence of flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Raina claimed that when the Pant is at his full force, he could be as dominant as former India legends Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh.

Raina backs the wicketkeeper-batsman and claimed that his flick reminds him of legendary Rahul Dravid.

"He is a top cricketer, when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, he is as dominant as them, when he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid as well," Raina said during a live video session hosted by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram on Monday.

Pant is going through a rough patch in international cricket as he had lost his place in the team in white-ball format to KL Rahul. Pant's inconsistencies with the bat cost him dear as Indian team management handed over the wicketkeeping gloves to Rahul, who took over the role with great ease.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma had earlier launched a passionate defence of Pant as well and had said that immense media scrutiny puts him under great pressure and one shouldn't forget he is still young.

"I talk to Rishabh Pant more, he is just 20-21, he was under so much of scrutiny that he got tensed. Media thinks its part of their job to write but they should be sensible and think before writing something as it plays a huge part," Rohit had said.

