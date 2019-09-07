'He can bat even on Moon's South Pole!': Gautam Gambhir suggests number 4 batsman for Team India

Team India have had issues with their number 4 batting position in ODIs and former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has now suggested a batsman for the position.

On Friday, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh suggested Sanju Samson's name for the number 4 spot in the Indian ODI team. Harbhajan seems to have been impressed with Samson's outing with India A in the fifth one-day game against South Africa A, in which he scored a blistering 48-ball 91.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan suggested Team India to try Samson for the number 4 spot.

Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

And now, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has also come in support of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman. Posting a screenshot of Harbhajan's tweet, Gambhir wrote, "Yes @harbhajan_singh on current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side."

Here's his tweet:

Yes @harbhajan_singh on current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side. pic.twitter.com/MwTZj6JaWh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 6, 2019

Sanju Samson was named Man of the Match in the final game against South Africa A. In a welcome gesture, Samson donated his entire match fee to the groundsmen in Thiruvananthapuram, which was the location for all the games in the five-match series.

Despite intermittent rains throughout the duration of the series, no game was abandoned and Samson decided to donate the fee as a thank you gesture.

"We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen," said Samson.