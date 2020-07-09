Have not offered to host IPL, it is all speculation: New Zealand Cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Boock's statement came in after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year's IPL.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming the reports as "speculation".

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

Boock's statement came in after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year's IPL if it is shifted out of India because of the pandemic.

The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the event in place of the World T20 in Australia, which is certain to be postponed because of the growing cases of the deadly virus.

If the IPL is taken out of the country, it will be the second such instance.

Its 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of the general elections in India.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage