Have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket: How Magnus Carlsen felt at Eden Gardens

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Magnus Carlsen with Viswanathan Anand at the Eden Gardens on day 2

Norwegian chess grandmaster and reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen has shared his experience of how he felt while ringing the Eden Bell alongside five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand ahead of Day 2 of the recently-concluded pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

In an interview to The Hindu, Carlsen said he has a lot to learn about the game after attending the historic occasion at the Mecca of India cricket. "What happened is, Anand rang the bell and I stood there, and looked stupid. That would be my summary of the match. I have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket."

He asked further, "Is the match still on or it's over?"

"So... no more chances of going there!" Carlsen replied when he was informed of the result.

On Saturday, Carlsen looked dapper in casual formals while Anand was wearing a suit and was his usual classy self. They were accompanied by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya ahead of the second day of the Test match.

India rode on brilliant performances from its pacers, particularly Ishant Sharma, as they won their maiden Day/Night Test by an innings and 46 runs to complete series sweep over Bangladesh.