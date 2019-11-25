Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket: How Magnus Carlsen felt at Eden Gardens

Have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket: How Magnus Carlsen felt at Eden Gardens

Magnus Carlsen has shared his experience of how he felt while ringing the Eden Bell alongside five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand

IANS IANS
Kolkata Published on: November 25, 2019 15:26 IST
Magnus Carlsen with Viswanathan Anand at the Eden Gardens
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Magnus Carlsen with Viswanathan Anand at the Eden Gardens on day 2

Norwegian chess grandmaster and reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen has shared his experience of how he felt while ringing the Eden Bell alongside five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand ahead of Day 2 of the recently-concluded pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

In an interview to The Hindu, Carlsen said he has a lot to learn about the game after attending the historic occasion at the Mecca of India cricket. "What happened is, Anand rang the bell and I stood there, and looked stupid. That would be my summary of the match. I have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket."

He asked further, "Is the match still on or it's over?"

"So... no more chances of going there!" Carlsen replied when he was informed of the result.

On Saturday, Carlsen looked dapper in casual formals while Anand was wearing a suit and was his usual classy self. They were accompanied by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya ahead of the second day of the Test match.

India rode on brilliant performances from its pacers, particularly Ishant Sharma, as they won their maiden Day/Night Test by an innings and 46 runs to complete series sweep over Bangladesh.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGeorge Bailey likely to be new Australia selector Next StoryArcher alleges racial abuse during first Test, NZ Cricket tenders apology  