Hat-trick hero Jasprit Bumrah reaches career-best No.3 spot in ICC Test Rankings

Team India's leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah jumped four spots to reach his career-best No.3 spot on ICC Test rankings on Tuesday.

In the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies, Bumrah was a star performer for India and laid the foundation of a clean sweep.

Bumrah has now attained 835 rating points and is only behind South African speed gun Kagiso Rabada (851 points) and Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins (908 points).

The 25-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against Windies with 13 scalps as India accomplished their first-ever clean sweep against the Caribbeans.

Bumrah became only the third Indian cricketer to register a Test hat-trick during his lethal opening spell in the West Indies' first innings on 2nd Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli was in full praise for Bumrah after his magical performance in the Test series.

"It's really pleasing to see a guy who was tagged a T20 specialist, he came and took over the ODI scene and now Test cricket. He is proving people wrong that there is a set template for every format," he added.

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder also take a leap of seven spots to reach No 4 sport in bowlers rankings alongside English veteran James Anderson.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings

1. Pat Cummins

2. Kagiso Rabada

3. Jasprit Bumrah

4. Jason Holder

4. James Anderson

6. Vernon Philander

7. Trent Boult

8. Neil Wagner

9. Kemar Roach

10. Mohammad Abbas