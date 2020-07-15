Hashim Amla thanks 'exceptional' Lungi Ngidi, comes in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amli on Wednesday came in support of the side's leading pacer Lungi Ngidi, as he stood for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Amla wrote a long message on his Instagram profile, which comes a day after 31 South African cricketers signed a letter in support of Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Amla, through the message, conveyed that many people are living in delusion that some races are superior to other.
"The Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign has relevance for everyone. Why? In the Islamic tradition it is understood that the first man, Adam (peace be upon him), was of dark skin henceforth all of humanity have deep roots to this proud heritage and should have zero qualms in being refered to as black," wrote Amla.
"This make it even clearer for the person who believes in their black lineage that the imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes that's right- nothing but delusional.
"However many of us, including myself have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way-publically and privately.
"I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self destruction and social change," wrote Amla.
Read the full post:
Earlier, Lungi Ngidi has urged Cricket South Africa to support the Black Lives Matter movement. However, his request came under criticism from former players like Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox, which led to many of Ngidi's teammates as well as former South African cricketers to come in support of the youngster.