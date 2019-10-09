Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hashim Amla set to join Surrey on Kolpak deal

Former South Africa captain Hashim Amla is set to sign for Surrey on a Kolpak deal after announcing his retirement from international cricket in August.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the English county side. The report also adds that Amla's representative held talks with Middlesex and Hampshire.

Surrey is looking to complete the deal before the end of the week and before Brexit happens as a no-deal Brexit could close the possibility of signing the Protea and affect future Kolpak registrations in the county game.

Surrey already have Morne Morkel in their ranks, who has become a key figure in their side.

The urge to add Amla following Morkel's signing prior to it could be seen as a compensation for the players, who they are set to miss for long periods of time due to international duty. Rory Burns, Sam Curran and Ollie Pope could miss a large part of the season due to their commitments with the national side.