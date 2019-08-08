Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hashim Amla

South Africa opener Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The veteran batsman has called it quits, days after pacer Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket. The swashbuckler will no longer be a part of the Proteas squad but will feature in T20 leagues including the Mzansi Super League.

#BreakingNews @amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. #AmlaRetires pic.twitter.com/l9qgnt0661 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 8, 2019

Amla's career was spread over 15 years as he has played 349 matches across all formats for the Proteas and scored more than 18,000 runs which included 55 centuries.

His record of being the only South African batsman to score a triple Test ton stands tall and has made the highest Test scores for his the Proteas against England, India, West Indies and Australia.

The opener released a statment on his retirement.

“Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” commented Hashim in a statement. “I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

“Also, My family, friends and agent, my teammates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

“The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!

“And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa – not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful."