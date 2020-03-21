'Disappointing that literate people coming from infected areas go around partying': Harsha Bhogle

Image Source : PTI Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle voiced his frustration on people participating in social gatherings despite the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle slammed people for going out and partying amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 240 people have been tested positive in India for coronavirus so far.

Bhogle took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

"It is so disappointing when so many people are trying so hard and stupid, literate people coming from infected areas go around partying," wrote the commentator.

"A million people can do right but it requires a few silly people to lose the fight. Let us stay vigilant. We are in this together," he further added.

Bhogle's tweet came hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for the deadly virus. She was present in multiple social gatherings before being diagnosed with the disease.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of the nation on national television, where he urged them to exercise caution against the virus.

"The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis," he wrote.