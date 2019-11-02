Is that a bird? Is that a plane? It's Harmanpreet Kaur! Watch her stunning catch against West Indies

Image Source : TWITTER India's Harmanpreet Kaur took an incredible catch in the women's ODI against West Indies.

Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the finest fielders in the Indian women's team, stunned the fans with an incredible catch during the first ODI against West Indies women in North Sound. The Indian player, who captains the side in T20Is, made a gargantuan leap to dismiss Windies' captain Stafanie Taylor, who was batting on 94 at the time. It was the final delivery of the innings and Taylor needed a six to reach the three-figure mark, and she would've cruised to her century, if not for the stunning effort from Kaur.

The Indian player took a one-handed stunner on the boundary line to dismiss Taylor, denying the West Indies captain her sixth ODI hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur got into an awkward position during the leap but maintained her balance on the follow-through.

Penultimate ball SIX and then Harmanpreet Stunner in last ball of the innings !!#WIWvINDW pic.twitter.com/nMoZbDPx1N — மெரின் குமார் (@merin_kumar) November 1, 2019

However, the Indian women's cricket team failed to chase down 225 and fell agonisingly short in the first ICC Women's Championship ODI of the three-match series. The side lost by a run.

India needed eight runs off the final over to win the game, but Anisa Mohammed, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the match struck with the first and final deliveries of the last over to hand a dramatic win to the hosts.

Priya Punia top-scored for India with 75.