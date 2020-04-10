Hardik Pandya wishes brothers on Siblings Day, calls them 'best in the world'

Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya with his brothers

Even as the world is fighting the coronavirus outbreak, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to look at the brighter side of life and wished the world on Siblings Day as he also posted a photo with his own and cousin brothers.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik wrote: "Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam. I've got the best in the world."

Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam ❤️ I've got the best in the world 😘 pic.twitter.com/1nyM7OquSZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 10, 2020

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Ashish Nehra believes an IPL is possible in October. "Even if the IPL doesn't happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we'll have a 100 per cent clearance," he pointed.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also believes that the IPL should happen once things return to normalcy even if that means playing the tournament behind closed doors.

"Let's say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen," Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected. "I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks."

Pietersen also went on to add that having the fans watch from home is a solution. "So it's a more condensed tournament in three venues, which we know are safe, which we know are secure. I don't think the fans need to be risked in this situation.

"I think the fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings right now?" he pointed.