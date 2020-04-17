Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya will be in India's T20 WC squad irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan Singh

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. There is no clarity yet that if IPL will take place this year or not, which is raising concerns over India's team combination of T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

IPL is a tournament which has a major impact on Team India's selection criteria and many players were hoping to get back into the squad through IPL, after recovering from injuries.

MS Dhoni is the one big man, whose place in India's T20 World Cup was totally dependant on his IPL 2020 performance. Apart from him, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar were also looking forward to IPL to seal their spot in World Cup team after recovering from their injuries.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed that Hardik Pandya will be one of the players who will be selected in WC squad, irrespective of whether IPL takes place or not.

“Hardik Pandya has not played after the World Cup. But I can give you in writing that if he is fit and irrespective of whether the IPL takes place or not, when the team will be made he will be in the team because if the team needs to maintain combination, he has to be in the team,” Harbhajan told IANS.

Earlier, Hardik was included in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in March, but it was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pandya was in great form before the cricket paused in the country as he slammed two centuries in the DY Patil T20 Tournament, after recovering from injury.

