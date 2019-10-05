Hardik Pandya to remain out of action for 3-4 months

Image Source : AP Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery in England, but will remain out of action for a minimum of three to four months.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday underwent successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least four months.

As per information received, Hardik is likely to be out of action for a minimum period of 12-16 weeks (3-4 months) and is expected to be match-fit before the Indian Premier League.

"Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September.

The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue," BCCI issued a medical bulletin on Saturday.

"The all-rounder travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Mr Yogesh Parmar. On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process."

The all-rounder on his part posted a message on his Twitter account.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Surgery done successfully 🥳



Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉 pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series but it wasn't ascertained then that the back injury had resurfaced.

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced