Hardik Pandya shares throwback photo with brother Krunal; Iyer, Dhawan react

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a throwback photo of his young days on Instagram. Hardik is seen accompanied by his elder brother Krunal in the photo.

In the COVID-19 lockdown period, where many cricketers are trying out some new look, Hardik chose to reminisce his old one from 2011.

Hardik posted the photo on his Instagram account and captioned it: "Throwback to 2011 How time changes @krunalpandya_official Swag mera desi hai."

Team India players Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan reacted on the post with some goofy comments. Iyer commented: 'Karan Arjun', while Dhawan wrote: 'Zabardast', while England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler also reacted on the photo with emoticons.

Meanwhile, in a normal scenario, Pandya could have set the stage on fire on his return from injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is now postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown period, Hardik is making sure his body remains in good shape by working out and performing his fitness drills on a daily basis at his home.

Recently, Hardik posted a video on his Instagram account, where he can be seen doing shoulder and leg exercises. "Quaran-training. Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy," he had captioned that video.

Pandya was in great form before the cricket paused in the country as he slammed two centuries in the DY Patil T20 Tournament, after recovering from the back injury.

