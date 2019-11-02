Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Hardik Pandya shares adorable post for MS Dhoni and little one Ziva

Flamboyant India allrounder Hardik Pandya is missing his senior teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. Pandya, who had successful surgery last month, is still recovering from a back injury. Hardik shared a throwback photo with Dhoni and his daughter and said he is missing the big guy and his little one.

Dhoni took to Twitter and wrote: "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)."

Miss this little one (and the big guy too) ❤ pic.twitter.com/Fsl8s0m68L — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 2, 2019

Hardik had incurred the injury during India's group-stage tie against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. He did recover in time to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 and take part in World Cup earlier in June, but the injury resurfaced once again.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been out of action since the 2019 World Cup. He served a 15-day stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir in August, and also made himself unavailable for the tour to West Indies and the home T20I series against South Africa.

A report later suggested that Dhoni has decided to extend his break from cricket until November, which could leave him out of the T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

However, Chief selector MSK Prasad on Wednesday made it clear that they are willing to give Rishabh Pant a long rope, saying Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the same page with the selection committee's decision to back youngsters.