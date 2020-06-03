Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya reveals how he dealt with Koffee with Karan fiasco

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned his life around after the infamous Koffee with Karan fiasco, which happened in early 2019. Pandya alongside KL Rahul were invited on a popular chat show hosted by Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar. The episode was aired officially on January 6, 2019 and within hours it was much-talk about event of the year. Hardik made some misogynistic and sexist comments and got bashed by many on social media.

BCCI intervened in the matter and bash Pandya and Rahul for the comments on the show. On January 11, both the players were suspended by BCCI. Later on January 24, BCCI lifted the ban on both the players and were fined Rs. 20 Lakhs

Recently, Pandya opened up on the controversy and said he has learnt the lesson and moved on from it. The flamboyant India all-rounder said he accepted his mistakes after the incident which helped him.

"I just became wiser after the incident. I have made mistakes in my life and the best part in me is I accept them. If I would not have accepted the mistake, one more TV show would've been on the cards," Pandya told Cricbuzz.

Hardik revealed that his actions on the show caused his family some problems and it's not acceptable for him.

"That phase no longer bothers me because we as a family accepted it. What hurt me the most was my action caused my family problems, and that's not acceptable,"

“I'm a family guy. Without family, I am no one. My family is my backbone. The Hardik Pandya you're seeing right now is because of the people behind the scenes, looking after me. They make sure that I am mentally stable and I stay happy,” he explained.

Pandya said that his family got abused after the incident and people made a mockery of his father's interview which hurt him the most.

“My family got abused. My father gave an interview post the incident and people made a mockery of it. What hurt me the most was my action caused my family problems, and that's not acceptable,” said Pandya.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage