Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @HARDIKPANDYA93 Hardik Pandya reveals his and Natasa Stankovic's contrasting morning routines

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a sneak peek into his and Natasa Stankovic's morning routines. Pandya can be seen getting ready for a session of PubG while Natasa is preparing herself for her "morning stretching."

"My morning and her morning stretching," he said in his caption.

Pandya had revealed in May that he is expecting his first child with the Serbian actor.

Hardik made the announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Natasa later posted a picture of her baby shower on Instagram. Earlier this year, Pandya had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Pandya was expected to make his comeback to top level cricket after a long layoff due to injury in the series against South Africa, but that was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is currently postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and the BCCI is looking at the postponement of the T20 World Cup to fit in the cash-rich league.

