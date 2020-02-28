Hardik Pandya makes promising return to cricket, slams 38 off 25 balls in DY Patil T20 Cup

Image Source : FACEBOOK/DY PATIL T20 Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a promising return to cricket as he scored 38 off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to cricket when he played for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup against Bank of Baroda on Friday. Hardik, along with star India players Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also representing Reliance 1 and are participating in the game.

Pandya makes a return to professional cricket for the first time since India's home series against South Africa in October. He was ruled out with back injury and missed the rest of the home season, as well as India's tour of New Zealand.

Coming out to bat at number four, Pandya scored 38 off 25 deliveries, which included one four and four sixes. He came to the crease when Reliance 1 were struggling at 38/2, having lost the crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Vishnu Solanki (5).

He, along with Saurabh Tiwary (41), stabilized Reliance 1's innings as the duo added 53 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Pandya started his innings slowly, scoring only 7 runs off his first 12 deliveries.

However, he picked up pace as he smacked two sixes off Varun Sood's over, and went on to smash two more maximums off the same bowler in the 13th over before being caught at long-on.

Pandya's return will be key to the Indian team - especially in the limited-overs format, as his attacking batting style has often helped the side finish with big scores. In the absence of Pandya, Shivam Dube had been playing the role of all-rounder in the side. His performances, however, have been underwhelming.

Team India will return to action in the limited-overs format next month when the side takes on South Africa in three ODIs, and all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya who might make a return to the international setup in the series.