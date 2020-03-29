'My real life hero!': Hardik Pandya lauds Akshay Kumar on donating Rs 25 crore in fight against coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya lauded Akshay Kumar on donating Rs 25 crore to aid fight against coronavirus.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya acknowledged Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's decision to donate Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya wrote, "After this you are my real life hero! Respect and respect only."

After this you are my real life hero! Respect and respect only 🙏🏾 @akshaykumar https://t.co/3NdRkRxH7g — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2020

The actor, on Saturday, informed his decision to donate the amount on his official social media profiles. "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," he wrote.

Earlier, the BCCI also donated Rs 51 crore to the PM's Relief Fund on Saturday.

Among cricketers, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the fight against coronavirus earlier this week. Suresh Raina also donated Rs 51 lakh to the relief fund.

The sporting action across the country has come to a halt following the deadly outbreak of COVID-19. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, also came to a halt following the outbreak.