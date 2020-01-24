Hardik Pandya posts adorable picture with fiancé Natasa Stankovic, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya posts adorable picture with fiancé Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday posted an adorable picture of him with his fiancé Natasa Stankovic on his Instagram page. Both are seen hugging each other in the picture.

Hardik captioned the picture with the "heart" emoji and Natasa replied with the same along with the smile.

Hardik is presently away from the game. He was sidelined with a back injury last September and missed out the entire of India's home season including four T20I series.

He was in the reckoning for the New Zealand T20I contest, but he flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, which was a mandatory requirement.

"He must have felt that he will be fit. But as we know he has failed the fitness test contrary to what his trainer S Rajnikant claims. It was never about Yo-Yo Test but about bowling fitness. He failed the workload test which broadly means failing fitness test," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya will be expected to return for IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians.