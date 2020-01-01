Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Natasa Stankovic, shares first pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbia-born model Natasa Stankovic on the first day of new year 2020. Pandya took to his social media profiles to announce his engagement.

In a post, the 25-year-old Indian cricketer wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan."

Pandya posted a selfie from the cruise and also shared a video, which also featured his brother Krunal Pandya and his friends.

Earlier on new year's eve, Pandya had shared another picture with Stankovic, in which he seemed to have confirmed his relationship with her. The duo had been rumoured to be dating for a long time.

Stankovic, who moved to India in 2012 to pursue a career in acting, made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha's Satyagraha in 2013. However, she gained major popularity during her time in an Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss, where she was a contestant.

She has made special appearances in multiple Bollywood movies since.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, is recovering from his back injury which ruled him out of action since the three-match T20I series against South Africa in October last year. The Indian all-rounder has represented India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as well as the 2019 World Cup. He has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for the side.