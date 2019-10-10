Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Hardik Pandya meets Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani in London

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a successful surgery in London after picking up an acute lower-back injury and since then has been active on social media regarding his recovery.

And on Thursday, Mumbai Indians owner Neeta Ambani met him in London and wished him a quick recovery.

Hardik took to Twitter to share a photo with his bhabhi Neeta Ambani and wrote, "Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration."

Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jCvVxxY1s5 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 10, 2019

Hardik's injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least 12-16 weeks (3-4 months) and is expected to return to action before the Indian Premier League next year. The star Indian allrounder had picked during the Asia Cup in the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in crucial group stage tie UAE last September.

The all-rounder's injury forced him to skip the South Africa series and he was also rested for India's tour of West Indies following the World Cup. However, with a successful surgery conducted, he is set to miss the home series against Bangladesh, West Indies and maybe Sri Lanka and away series against New Zealand as well.

Hardik last played the third T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru, which India lost by 9 wickets and drew the three-match T20I series 1-1.