Hardik Pandya leads cricket fraternity to wish his 'brotherman' KL Rahul on 28th birthday

Flamboyant Indian batsman KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday as wishes pour in for the talented batsman on social networking sites. Players from cricket fraternity wished Rahul on his birthday.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a photo with Rahul on his Instagram account and wished his brotherman. "Happy birthday brotherman Always got your back", Pandya captioned the post.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter to wish Rahul on the occasion. In the post, ICC listed down some of the achievements of Rahul's career.

👕 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is

🏏 4,706 international runs

🥇 First 🇮🇳 player to score a century on ODI debut

🥉 Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game



Happy birthday, KL Rahul 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished him and wrote: "Happy Birthday @klrahul11 !! Lots of love and good-wishes bro. #happybirthday #klrahul," on his Twitter account.

The Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, who has appointed Rahul as the captain of their team in the 13th edition of the tournament, also wished him on the birthday.

Rahul is only the third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. The talented batsman is currently second in the ICC T20I batsman rankings.

The Karnataka-born batsman is going through a golden patch with the bat in 2020. Rahul has rejuvenated his ODI career in 2020 by batting in middle-order. Rahul, who has played a lot of career as an opener, played most of his matches in ODI in the middle-order position. He has scored 350 runs for India in 6 matches at an astonishing average of 70. While in T20Is, Rahul has slammed 323 runs in 8 matches at an average of 53.83.

