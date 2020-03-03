A century off just 37 balls! Hardik Pandya goes berserk in DY Patil T20 Cup

Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya returned to action in style as the all-rounder slammed a century off just 37 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Hardik Pandya returned to cricketing action in style as the Indian all-rounder slammed a century off just 37 deliveries in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya, who is representing Reliance 1 in the tournament, slammed 105 off 39 balls in an incredible knock against CAG, which included 7 fours and 10 sixes.

It was a typical Hardik Pandya innings as he hit the shots in all corners of the ground. The CAG bowlers could do little but see the ball sailing over the boundary line.

Interestingly, Pandya also brought his hundred with a six over midwicket.

In the 15th over of the innings, the Mumbai Indians star went berserk as he slammed V.Jivarajan for 26 runs, which included three sixes and two fours.

Reliance eventually ended their innings at 252/5 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, failed with the bat again as he was dismissed on a duck.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya made a comeback to competitive cricket last week when he made his first appearance in the current edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup.

After making a slow start to his innings, Pandya returned to groove as he scored 38 off 25 deliveries against Bank of Baroda. The match also saw the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan to cricketing action.