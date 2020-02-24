Monday, February 24, 2020
     
Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan set to make comeback with DY Patil T20 tournament

Hardik Pandya suffered a bad lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London. The 26-year-old all-rounder has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Navi Mumbai Published on: February 24, 2020 14:53 IST
Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play in the DY Patil T20 tournament, which began here on Monday.

Hardik suffered a bad lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, who hasn't played international cricket since then, has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan," said Dr Vijay Patil, President, DY Patil Sports Academy and also the President of Mumbai Cricket Association at a press briefing here.

Dhawan and Bhuvaneshvar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries.

Bhuvaneshvar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.

A total of 16 teams will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6.

As per the organisers, the Reliance 1 team will also have Anmolpreet Singh.

India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stalwarts like Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Divyaansh Saxena, who represented U-19 India in the World Cup, are part of the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravarthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent DY Patil A team.

Another youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti, pacer Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra would turn up for DY Patil B team.

Other teams in fray are CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI. 

