Harbhajan Singh wants inquiry into alleged delay in nomination for national award

After a video message posted by Harbhajan Singh, where he levelled allegations that the delay on the part of Punjab government’s sports ministry was the reason for the rejection of his nomination for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the state government has ordered an inquiry.

His nomination as earlier rejected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), on the grounds that his documents reached late.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. The director (Sports) has been tasked to carry out the inquiry," Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said.

In a video uploaded on his twitter handle, Harbhajan claimed he had timely submitted his form for the nomination to Punjab Sports department for the award.

"I have come to know through media that a file recommending my name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award sent by Punjab government to the Centre has been rejected with the reason being that papers reached very late," Harbhajan said.

"I have come to know that because of delay, my nomination will not be considered for this award this time and because of which I will not get this award," he rued.

https://t.co/pG3lRHHqli Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: पंजाब सरकार खेल विभाग की लापरवाही पर Harbhajan Singh का बयान — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 30, 2019

Harbhajan claimed that he furnished the relevant documents on March 20 but now he understands that there was a delay in sending his papers to the centre that ultimately led to his rejection.

"As far as I (can) recollect, I submitted papers on March 20 with your (Sodhi) office and this form was supposed to reach Delhi within 10-15 days and why it was not submitted timely. Had this form submitted timely, I probably would have got the award this year which comes as a motivation and encouragement for any sportsperson," he further said.

The cricketer, who is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket requested the minister to re-send his application for next year.

"If such delays continue to take place then players will lag behind which is not right and I hope you (Sodhi) will take action on it and forward my nomination again to the government of India," said Harbhajan.