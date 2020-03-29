Will be selfish if I think about cricket and IPL at this time, says Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the priority at the moment should be healthy and fit India.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has said that cricket will be a 'very small' thing when compared to the current situation of the country.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown following the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. More than 900 people across the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 so far.

"Honestly in this time, cricket does not come in mind in the past 15 days," said Harbhajan.

"Cricket is a very small thing in front of the country. I will be selfish if I would be thinking about cricket and IPL. Our priority should be healthy and fit India. Sports will only take place if we stay safe and healthy. Cricket is not even in my thoughts."

All sporting events in the country are either postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to start on March 29, is also suspended till April 15.

The bowler further said that he is worried about the tense situation surrounding the workers who are migrating from the metro cities to reach their homes.

“I think the situation of the migrant labourers should be kept in mind before making the announcement. They don’t have the home to stay, food to eat, and job to earn. The government should have taken care of that and assured them that they will get food and money. But now they want to travel back to there home. It is very disturbing how the things have been handled,” Singh said.

“Nobody has ever thought the condition will become that severe and cities will be locked down. Things changed so rapidly that even the government did not get time to think about them. I hope we have time to take decisions smartly for the safety of the citizens. I understand why people want to go their home because they want to be with their own people,” he added.