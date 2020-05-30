Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh reveals why David Warner is more difficult to bowl to than Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is undoubtedly one of the most destructive batsmen to ever play the game. There are very few bowlers in the world, who are able to contain Gayle and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of them. The 39-year-old claims that for him David Warner is more difficult to bowl to than Chris Gayle.

Gayle and Warner both have won the game single-handedly for their teams. Being a more senior player, Gayle has done it quite a few more times than Warner in T20 cricket. Both have natural attacking game style.

Recently in an interview with ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Harbhajan revealed his bowling strategies against both Warner and Gayle.

"Warner is very good on the back foot - he will cut you. He can switch-hit, he can sweep pretty nicely, he can hit you over cover. He can step out too. Compared to Gayle, Warner is more difficult for me to bowl to," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan claims he has never felt it difficult to bowl against Gayle and he knows how to make Universe Boss uncomfortable while batting.

“Gayle, if someone bowls quick to him, he will keep hitting sixes. If someone bowls slow to him, he’ll have to come out of the crease, which he is not comfortable with. I have never ever felt it difficult to bowl against Gayle,” the off-spinner revealed.

“I have bowled a lot at him in powerplays. He did not have the sweep. He did not have the shot over mid-on,” he further said.

Harbhajan praised Warner and said it's very important vary the pace against him as he has the ability to hit everywhere.

“Warner hits everywhere, so it is very important to vary the pace against him. Your body language, your eye contact has to be right. You cannot show him you are scared.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage