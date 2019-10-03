Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami slam Pak PM Imran Khan for issuing despicable threats at UNGA

Image Source : AP Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami have criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing despicable threats and speaking about hatred during his speech at the UNGA last month.

"Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony, and peace. Imran Khan from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs and economic growth, not war and harbouring terrorism," Shami tweeted on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Singh said: "At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan's choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace."

Speaking at the UNGA on September 27, the Pakistan Prime Minister had held out threats of a conventional war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours spinning out of control. He also spoke about the radicalisation of Muslims in India and around the world.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he had said.

Relations between the two Asian neighbours have been on a downhill ever since Indian government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.