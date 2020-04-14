Harbhajan Singh condemns Bandra incident, says 'what happened today is unacceptable'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday condemned the gathering of 3000 or more migrants outside the Bandra railway station amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in the morning that the lockdown has been extended nationwide until May 3 and that saw thousands of migrants flocking to the Bandra station to demand the resumption of transportation services so that they could return to their native places.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote, "Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger. @narendramodi @AUThackeray."

Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger.😡😡😡😡 @narendramodi @AUThackeray — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 14, 2020

Mumbai Police hence were urged to use lathi charge when a section of the crowd went overboard. The migrants demanded that they could not continue to live away from their homes or families in different parts of India with the nationwide lockdown getting extended till May 3. They asked the police to make arrangements for suitable transportation facilities to enable them to go to their respective towns and villages.

Coronavirus has halted the entire world with 19,30,780 people suffering from the novel virus while 1,20,863 died. In India, the number if cases has crossed the 10000-mark with 353 deaths.

(with IANS inputs)

