You are our eternal captain: Yuvraj Singh wishes Sourav Ganguly on 48th birthday

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a video to wish former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on his birthday. The legendary Indian all-rounder made his debut under the captaincy of Ganguly.

He became one of the mainstays of the side with time and went on to become one of the greatest match-winners for India in the limited-overs formats, playing a major role in the side's 2007 WT20 triumph and the 2011 World Cup victory.

Taking to his official social media profiles, Yuvraj wrote, "Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket. You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have personally learnt so much from you and hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain."

He also posted a video message, in which he recalled some of his memories with Sourav Ganguly.

"This message is for our dear and eternal captain, Sourav Ganguly. Dada, it's your birthday. It's been a great journey under you," said Yuvraj.

"You were my biggest support. All of us youngsters needed the support in the start. Thank you for that. I remember when you gave me the BCCI acknowledgement trophy in Edgbaston, I told you that day that without your support, this wouldn't have been possible," said the former Indian all-rounder.

He also recollected a prank the youngsters, including him, played on Ganguly during an away series against Pakistan.

"When you got familiar with me, Viru, Bhajji, Zak, Nehra, we played lot of pranks on you," began Yuvraj.

"We were playing against Pakistan once. A day before was April Fool's day. We made a fake Times of India newspaper - it was Bhajji's idea. We wrote fake quotes and credited you. I remember you said that you would resign if you had said something like this.

"Rahul (Dravid) patted your shoulders, and said Happy Fool's day. But you already had a fair idea on who could've pulled this prank, so you ran straight towards me and Bhajji!" recalled Yuvraj. (ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for Sourav Ganguly)

He also mentioned the famous final match from the 2002 NatWest series, when Sourav Ganguly removed his T-shirt after India beat England.

"In 2002, you removed the T-shirt in Lord's balcony. I haven't seen any cricketer flaunt a body like that. Thank god you haven't removed a T-shirt since!" said Yuvraj hilariously.

"I remember, even Ashu was trying to remove his T-shirt, but Rahul asked him not to. So, great sense knocked by seniors to juniors."

