'Fine batsman, outstanding captain': Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Affectionately known as 'Dada', Ganguly is credited with bringing a revolution in Indian cricket with his aggressive captaincy throughout his tenure at the position.

Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, many youngsters who went to become the legends of the game made their debuts. The list includes Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni, among many others.

The former Indian captain led India to many memorable wins at home series and overseas. Some of these include the famous Test series victory against Australia in India in 2001, the NatWest series win in 2002 and the Champions Trophy in 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka).

Under Ganguly, India also reached the final of the 2003 World Cup. A year later, India defeated Pakistan at their own backyard in his leadership in ODI and Test series.

As Ganguly turns 48, many former and current cricketers are wishing him.

Sachin Tendulkar, with whom Ganguly formed the most successful opening duos, wished him on Twitter. The duo holds the record for most runs as openers in international cricket (6,609).

Tendulkar wrote, "Happy birhday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead."

Mohammad Kaif, who also made his debut under the captaincy of Kolkata's favourite hero, wrote, "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada."

VVS Laxman, who shared the dressing room with Ganguly for a major part of his career, wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada."

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra wrote, "Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada."

India's premier fast bowler Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, wrote, "Shubho Jonmodin Dada @SGanguly99. A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday!"

Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99



Kolkata Knight Riders, Ganguly's first Indian Premier League franchise, wrote, "Kolkata's dada, India's pride, Leader of the first Knights, Happy Birthday @SGanguly99."

