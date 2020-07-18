Happy birthday, Smriti Mandhana! Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes for India opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES One of India women team's most consistent batters, Smriti Mandhana turned 24 on Saturday.

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 24th birthday today and the cricket fraternity is taking to social media to wish her. The left-handed batter is one of the most consistent players for the Indian team and has been a mainstay for the side ever since making her debut in 2013.

She has so far featured in 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is and has scored 2025 and 1716 runs in the two formats respectively. Mandhana also has four centuries to her name in the 50-over format.

The 24-year-old is the fastest Indian women's cricketer to 2000 ODI runs, taking only 51 innings for the feat. She's the second-fastest to achieve the feat in India overall, only behind Shikhar Dhawan.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished Mandhana on Twitter. His post read, "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes."

Another left-handed batsman from the men's team, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. Wishing you loads of luck and continued success."

India women's fast-bowling legend Jhulan Goswami wrote, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead."

The BCCI also posted a video of her 72-ball 90-run knock against England in the 2017 Women's World Cup on Mandhana's birthday.

