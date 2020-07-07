'Favorite human, brother, leader': Cricket fraternity wishes MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The cricket fraternity is paying its tributes to MS Dhoni as the former Indian captain celebrates his 39th birthday today.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history, Dhoni is the only skipper to win all the ICC trophies in the game.

He has had an ever-lasting impact on Indian cricket, and the fraternity took to social media platforms to hail the genius of Dhoni as it wished him on his birthday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his international debut in 2004, has represented India in 350 ODIs, 93 Tests and 98 ODIs. As captain, he lifted the inaugural WT20 in 2007, the Test Championship mace in 2008, the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He stepped down as the captain of the side in 2017, more than two years after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup, and was set to make a comeback to cricket action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced an indefinite suspension on the tournament.

As Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, cricketers - former and current, from all the world are wishing him.

"Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu Hugging face My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times

@msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni," wrote Hardik Pandya.

Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, who had been an important part of the Indian team during Dhoni's captaincy and continues to be a key figure for his IPL side Chennai Super Kings, wrote, "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday @msdhoni to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. Thank you for all the inspiration Dhoni Bhai."

Kedar Jadhav penned down a long, heartwarming note to pay his tribute to Dhoni. "A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni," he wrote, as he posted a photo of the note.

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

Virender Sehwag, who was a key member of the side under the captaincy of Dhoni which won the 2007 WT20 and the 2011 World Cup, wrote, "Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

Mohammad Kaif, meanwhile, wrote, "Name: MS Dhoni. Won all ICC Trophies. Led CSK to 3 IPL titles. Inspired a generation to chase their dreams. The next MSD? Error 404 Next MSD will never be found. Wishing once-in-a-lifetime player & captain a very happy birthday @msdhoni."

Name: MS Dhoni



Won all ICC Trophies✅



Led CSK to 3 IPL titles✅



Inspired a generation to chase their dreams✅



The next MSD? ❌ Error 404 Next MSD will never be found



