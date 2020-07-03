Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj lead cricket fraternity in wishing Harbhajan Singh

India's twin World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has turned 40 on Friday. The legendary off-spinner was an integral part of India's 2007 T20 WC and 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. Harbhajan is the first Indian player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. The exciting feat came against Australia in the iconic 2001 Eden Gardens Test, where the off-spinner played an important role in the big victory.

On a special occasion, players from cricket fraternity wished the veteran spinner a happy birthday. Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish Harbhajan and wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."

Harbhajan's good friend and former teammate Yuvraj Singh shared a montage of video consist of his precious moments with the off-spinner.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 😊🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

"Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too You have always proved to the world Singh you will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100%, have a great day love you paaji @harbhajan3," Yuvraj captioned the video.

Harbhajan's Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina also wished him on Twitter. Raina wrote: "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Yellow heart Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!"

One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming💛

Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! 🏏🎂🎂🥰 pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

.@harbhajan_singh pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan 🥳 Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over 😝 pic.twitter.com/4BB6vVulU6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2020

The 40-year-old represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, taking 417 wickets in the longest format, while dismissing batsmen on 269 occasions in the fifty-over game.

Harbhajan last played for India on March 3, 2016, in the T20 Asia Cup match against UAE where he scalped a wicket by giving just 11 runs in four overs. However, Harbhajan is still playing IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was part of their winning campaign in 2019 season.

