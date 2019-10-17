Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Wishes pour in for legendary leg-spinner

Wishes poured in on social media for legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble who turned 49 on Wednesday.

Former Indian opener and current Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Gautam Gambhir termed Kumble the biggest match-winner for the country and tweeted: "Birthday wishes to India's greatest match-winner Anil Kumble! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers".

Gambhir's opening partner Virender Sehwag posted a quirky birthday wish for Kumble and tweeted: "One of India's greatest ever match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century Anil Kumble Bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go, come on…come on Anil Bhai! Happy Birthday."

Birthday wishes to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 ! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers. pic.twitter.com/NAM2KeFdtX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2019

Kumble had played an unbeaten knock of 110 runs in The Oval Test against England in 2007.

"Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Anil Kumble. May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074 May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories!🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Sun4LaLY6Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2019

Harbhajan Singh said: "Greatest spinner ever played the game. Biggest match-winner for India... Happy Birthday Anil Kumble, my bowling partner and guru."

Greatest spinner ever played the game.. biggest match winner for india.. happy birthday @anilkumble1074 my bowling partner and guru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u9ef40Srjs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2019

"Many more happy returns of the day to India's greatest match-winner Anil Kumble Bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead," tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Many more happy returns of the day to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead. pic.twitter.com/kaoFkp5Qzl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2019

Kumble is counted among one of the most decorated spinners of all time. He represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs in which he scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively.

His tally of Test wickets is, in fact, the most by an Indian bowler and third on the overall list. He is only the second bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an inning.

In June 2016, he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's team by BCCI for a period of one year, but resigned due to "untenable" differences with captain Virat Kohli.

Recently, he has been appointed as the director of cricket operations of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kings XI will be the third IPL team Kumble will be involved with. He started out as a player -- and later captain -- with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2008. He was then appointed as a mentor by the same team, before joining Mumbai Indians in a similar role in 2013.

Many more happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai. Hope you celebrate it the Jumbo way. ☺️☺️ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 17, 2019

REWIND 📽️📽️: On @anilkumble1074's Birthday, here's how one of the most iconic events in cricket inspired many 💪💪



Happy Birthday Legend 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tq1YOH4KxT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2019

Many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai! Wishing you best of health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/V77DjtPHQl — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 17, 2019