Want to give Pakistan an aggressive start at the top and hit the ball cleanly like Rohit Sharma: Haider Ali

19-year-old Pakistan batsman Haider Ali considers Rohit Sharma as his role model and desires to get big scores just like the Indian opener.

Haider earned his first senior call-up recently for the 29-man squad that will travel to England next month.

"As far as role models are concerned, mine is Rohit Sharma," said Haider in a video conference with reporters. "I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him."

Rohit is widely rated for his ability to dominate the bowlers, especially once he crosses 50 and more so when he crosses over into three figures. He is the only batsman to have scored three ODI double centuries and Haider said that he wants to have the mentality that Rohit has which will allow him to score big.

"He (Rohit) is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats. And the thing I like best is when he crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he's thinking of 150, and even 200. That's what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner," Haider said.

Haider had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season. He was Pakistan U19's second-most successful batsman with 317 runs against South Africa in June, fifth leading run-getter with 218 runs in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Bangladesh, aggregated 645 runs - including a century in the final - at just under 50 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He had finished as Pakistan's third-best batsman with 107 runs in the U19 World Cup 2020 before contributing 239 runs in nine matches for Peshawar Zalmi in the unfinished Pakistan Super League 2020.

