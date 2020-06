Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shadab Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that three players - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for COVID-19. The results have hence put their participation in the impending England tour in doubt.

The players had shown no symptoms of contracting the virus until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday before the tour which is slated to begin in August. The three players were part of the white-ball fixtures in the England tour.

More to follow...

