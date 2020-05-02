Had a chance to score T20I double century against Sri Lanka, says Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that he had a chance to reach the 200-run mark in T20Is, during a game against Sri Lanka in 2017.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that he had a chance of scoring T20I's first-ever double-century during the game against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Rohit, who equalled the fastest T20I hundred-record in the game (35 balls), was dismissed on 118 off just 43 deliveries. When he was dismissed, seven overs remained in the innings.

In the live interaction that was organised by the IPL champions, a fan reminded Rohit of the knock. "In that game I had a good chance to maybe make 200 also. When I got out there were still more than 9 overs (seven) left. So it was a good chance but fine, 35-ball 100 -- I will take that," said the MI captain.

Rohit also answered numerous non-cricket questions from the fans. He said that it is his wife Ritika Sajdeh who remembers important dates more than him and revealed that he liked Maths a lot in his school days.

"I used to love doing calculations -- addition, subtraction. I used to love geometry and algebra also. Although it was very tough I used to love theorems and all that," he said.

Rohit Sharma is the sole cricketer to have scored more than one double-century in the fifty-over format. He has achieved the feat thrice - twice against Sri Lanka, and one double-ton against Australia.

The Indian opener also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs - 264.

