Gujarat take 1st innings lead, Delhi all but out of Ranji Trophy

Gujarat's first innings lead has more or less guaranteed themselves a spot in the quarters of the Ranji Trophy as Delhi stare at elimination.

New Delhi Published on: February 07, 2020 16:52 IST
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
Gujarat virtually pushed a lacklustre Delhi out of the knockout race after grabbing three points from their Group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw here on Friday.

On the basis of their 42-run first innings lead, Gujarat grabbed three points from the contest to take their tally to 29 from seven outings. They now sit atop the cross pool (group A and B) standings.

The top five teams in the cross pool will qualify for the quarterfinals. Top two from Group C and the best side in the Plate Group will complete the line-up.

Delhi are now left with a home game against Rajasthan, starting here from February 12, and they have to get seven points (including bonus) to have any chance left.

But even a total of 25 points may not suffice as Gujarat (29), Andhra (27), Bengal (26), Saurashtra (25) and Karnataka (25) are already in top five with a game left.

On final day, Himmat Singh (70 off 76 balls) hit some lusty blows as Delhi declared at 333 for 8 leaving Gujarat with a target of 292 in little over two sessions.

The match was called off at tea after Gujarat reached 128 for 2 as it was clear that no outright result was possible.

Brief Scores:

In Delhi: Delhi 293 and 333 for 8 declared (Himmat Singh 70). Gujarat 335 and 128/2 (Manprit Juneja 51 no). Points: Gujarat 3. Delhi 1

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 241 and 201. Bengal 123 and (target 320) 320/8 (Koushik Ghosh 64, Abhimanyu Easwaran 62, Shahbaz Ahmed 55). Bengal won by 2 wkts. Points: Bengal 6. Rajasthan 0.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 326. Kerala 191/3 . Points: Vidarbha 1. Kerala 1.

