Great to see Barcelona back on the park alive and kicking: Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday expressed his delight at being able to see a 'great team' like FC Barcelona back in action again as Spanish LaLiga resumed after being halted for close to 100 days due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking," Shastri said in a tweet with pictures of Messi and the Barcelona's match against Real Mallorca.

Barcelona registered a comfortable 4-0 win away on Saturday night.

Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking ⚽️ - @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/7KX3SFNs2p — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Messi scored the goals that extend Barca's lead at the top of the table to four points over Real Madrid, who entertain Eibar on Sunday.

Cricket is currently on hold due to the health crisis which has gripped the world.

The T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15. The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to a 'wait and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

The BCCI is looking at a similar window for the 13th edition of the IPL which got postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

