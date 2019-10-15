Great signs for Indian cricket: Virender Sehwag on Sourav Ganguly's appointment

Image Source : PTI Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the affiliated units of the cricket board unanimously selected his name for the top post.

On Tuesday, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Ganguly and said his appointment to the top post of BCCI is a great sign for Indian cricket. "Congratulations Dada Saurav Ganguly. Der hai, andher nahi. Great signs for Indian Cricket. May this stint be an extension of the tremendous contribution you have already had on Indian cricket," Sehwag tweeted.

Ganguly filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday and said that taking care of first-class cricketers and setting the house in order will be his top priority.

However, Ganguly's appointment will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The former India captain has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

On October 23, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will hand over power to the BCCI office-bearers.