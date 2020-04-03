Graeme Smith, Mahela Jayawardene lead Shane Warne's greatest Sri Lanka, South Africa XIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian spin legend Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne named his greatest Sri Lanka and South Africa XI during an Instagram live session out of those he has played against in his illustrious 15-year international career .

Warne chose Mahela Jayawardene as the captain of his Sri Lankan XI which also featured Kumar Sangakkara, who succeeded Jayawardene as captain and both players led Sri Lanka to consecutive World Cup finals.

The team also featured Muttiah Muralitharan, who with a whopping 800 Test wickets, is the only one to have more scalps in the longest format of the game than Warne, who took 708.

Warne chose Graeme Smith as skipper of his South African XI that also featured former South African skippers AB de Villiers, Hansie Cronje and Shaun Pollock.

Earlier, Warne had also named his best XIs for India, Australia and Pakistan. With cricket coming to a standstill, players and commentators have taken to social media platforms to interact with fans.

Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene (c), Kumar Sangakkara, Arjuna Ranatunga, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rumesh Ratnayake

South Africa: Graeme Smith (c), Gary Kirsten, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes, Mark Boucher, Shaun Pollock, Pat Symcox, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald