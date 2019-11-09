Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Graeme Smith in line for becoming first-ever South Africa Director of Cricket

Former South African captain Graeme Smith is reportedly in the running to become the Proteas' first-ever Director of Cricket. The position has been created in the wake of their 2019 World Cup performance.

Smith, who is regarded as one of the most influential captains in the history of South African cricket, told ESPNCricinfo that he was among those interviewed for the post.

South Africa have struggled to replace the likes of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel who all retired in the space of the past two years.

They crashed out of the 2019 World Cup in the group stage with just three wins after which they were handed a 3-0 thrashing by India in a recent Test series. They had also lost to Sri Lanka in a home Test series earlier in the year, the first time ever that they lost a Test series against an Asian side in South Africa.