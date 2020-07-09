Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Googly will be my most important weapon against England, says Yasir Shah

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is hopeful of dry wickets during their upcoming series against England as he feels it will aid his bowling against a high-profile batting line-up of The Three Lions.

The two teams are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in the series which will be played after the conclusion of the ongoing three-match Test series between England and West Indies.

Pakistan cricketers are currently under a 14-day quarantine period, following which they will travel to Derbyshire on July 13.

They had started their preparations for England series with a two-day inter-squad scenario-based practice match played on July 5-6 at Worcester.

Shah revealed he has been working a lot on his googlies and will look to trouble the England batsmen with his 'most important weapon' in the series.

"My googly is coming out well," Shah was quoted as saying by ICC. "In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon.

"Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets," he added.

The first Test will be played at the Old Trafford starting August 5 followed by the last two Tests at the Ageas Bowl, which start on August 13 and August 21 respectively.

