Good to be back on the park: Rohit Sharma's latest social-media post suggests he has resumed training

It seems India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has returned to training, just like his other teammates, after a long gap of three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit shared a social-media post on Thursday that hinted towards his resumption in training.

"Good to be back on the park getting some work done felt like myself after a long time," Rohit captioned his post which he shared on Instagram. Although, Rohit did not clarify through his post that he resumed training at the nets or had regular outdoor training, but the image clearly hinted his return.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara returned to the nets, while pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma resumed training at their hometown. Over the last few weeks, many Indian cricketers have resumed training including Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav and Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj.

Rohit, earlier last month during a conversation with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, mentioned that he misses playing cricket amid the lockdown.

“I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there. But I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” Rohit had told Lee.

