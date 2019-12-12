Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Glenn Maxwell returns to cricket after mental health break, to lead Melbourne Stars in BBL

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell will return to cricket with the Big Bash League, as he leads Melbourne Stars.

New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2019 21:09 IST
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set for a return to cricket, as he gears up to lead Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. Maxwell took a break from the sport citing mental health issues during Australia's T20I series against Sri Lanka in October. 

"We're pleased to see Glenn in green and ready to lead our side with a big season ahead. He's an incredible talent and a key part of our club but health and well-being comes first and it's important that he's been able to take some time away to focus on that," Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said.

"We're pretty excited with how our list looks and what we're going to bring to the table. We were obviously very close last season and want to go that one step further. We've got a great bunch of guys and I can't wait to see what this group can produce this summer."

Glenn Maxwell is also the part of 332-man shortlist for the Indian Premier League auction for the 2020 season, which takes place in Kolkata on December 19. The 31-year-old all-rounder has set his base price at Rs. 2 crore.

